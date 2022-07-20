Carmen Rae Campbell, 86, of Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home, after a long hard fight with cancer.
She was born June 15, 1936, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Robert Gulick and Ethel May (Hixon) and stepfather, Elmer Ressler.
On April 15, 1962, she married Frederick M. Campbell in San Antonio, Texas. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Carmen worked at an insurance company in Baltimore, Md., and New York City. Her last job was with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She retired from Geisinger in 1991.
She attended Sunbury High School and Selinsgrove schools. She received her GED from Sunbury High School in 1979.
Carmen was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Sunbury where she held several positions. She worked in the nursery, served as church librarian, was a deaconess, and sang solos as well as being a member of the church choir. Her favorite was singing in the choir and singing solos. Carmen also loved to read.
She was also a member of the Northumberland County Historical Society and Friends of the Degenstein Community Library.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick Campbell Sr.; their children, Frederick Jr., Crystal Johnson and Patrick Campbell; grandchildren, Justin Johnson, Kellie and Erin Campbell, David Merrill and wife Stephanie and Danny Merrill; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Illyana Merrill; two brothers, Ed Ressler and Ronny Ressler and wife Judy; a half-sister in Harrisburg, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann-Marie Merrill; granddaughters, Chelsea and Destiny McCreary; brothers, Robert Gulick, Earl and Larry Ressler; sisters, Clair Baumen, Linda Heim, Gale Ressler and Susie Houles.
Friends and family may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the First Baptist Church, 115 S. Fourth St., Sunbury, followed by funeral services at 1:30 with the Rev. David Dressler officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sunbury, 115 S. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.