Carnell Gene Landis, affectionately known by all as “Corky,” passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Halifax, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
He was born in Lewisburg, on June 26, 1937, to Clair Landis and Miriam (nee Feaster) Landis.
Corky was raised in Milton, and at about age 13, he and his family moved to Middleburg.
Before moving to Middleburg, he played football for Milton High School. At Middleburg High School he worked the sound equipment for the school plays. He also played soccer and basketball at Middleburg. Corky liked the school dances and clowning around with his friends. In his junior year he was in a bad car accident and broke his back. So, going into his senior year he had to wear a back brace all the time.
Corky was in the “Keystoner’s Drum & Bugle Corps,” playing the drums from the fall of 1954 to October 1956. In 1956 they won the National Championship in Miami, Florida.
Corky served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1980, in the communications field. He served three tours in Vietnam, where he earned a Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious achievement. He was also stationed in Germany for seven years. While stationed at Fort Detrick, Md., he coached midget football for two years. Corky was also stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he coached football for another two years.
Corky retired from the Army in 1980, after 24 years of service. From there he was employed as a Communications Specialist for the New Cumberland Army Depot (now the Defense Logistics Agency) and retired in July 2000. After retiring in 2000, he went on to drive a school bus for the Halifax School District for several more years. Corky also had a part-time career working as a DJ at social events.
Corky loved the mountains and spent his summers with his grandparents, George and Bertha Landis, at the cabin along the Penns Creek in Weikert. He also loved boating on the Susquehanna River, near Sunbury, with his pontoon boat.
People who knew Corky will always remember him for his humor and smile.
Corky was a member of American Legion Post 326 in Millersburg, as well as VFW Post 5750 in Halifax.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Shirley Kline. He leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Joyce Wynn Landis of Halifax. He also leaves behind his children, Cindy (David) Herman of Lewisburg, Jeffery Landis of Selinsgrove, Karen Landis of Wabash, Indiana, Keith (Karla) Landis of New Columbia, and Rhonda Whitmer of Northumberland; as well as stepchildren, Rhonda (Darren) Baker and Sarah Minnick. In addition, Corky is survived by 12 grandchildren, Daniel (Mackenzie) Herman, Julie (Roger) Rosancrans, Gabrielle Landis, Rusty Landis, Kellsie Landis, Dylan Whitmer and Ryan Whitmer; three step-grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob) DeWees, Alissa (Christian) Logan and Bronson Minnick, eight great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Kenneth Landis of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jeffrey “Craig” Landis.
A funeral service is planned for Corky at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the Halifax United Methodist Church, 105 Wind Hill Dr., Halifax. A viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment with military honors will be held in the Halifax United Methodist Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Halifax United Methodist Church.
Services are under the direction of the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.