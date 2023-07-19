Carol A. Bartlett, 63, of Court Street, Sunbury, passed away on July 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Lancaster on July 5, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Leila E. (Witmer) Rogers.
Carol was a 1978 graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville. She had worked as a CNA at Muncy Valley Skilled Nursing. She was a devout Christian. Carol enjoyed baking and doing needlepoint. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Heather Reevs and husband, George, of Sunbury, Crystal Hoffer and husband, Shawn, of Montandon, and Amber Bartlett of Hughesville; three brothers, Stephen Rogers and wife, Joyce, of Landisville, Donald Rogers and wife, Kathy, of Lancaster, and Clayton Rogers of Watsontown; a sister, Bonnie Kornbau and husband, Roy, of York; her bonus daughter, Jennifer Buck of Muncy; and 10 grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
