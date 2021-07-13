Carol A. Burkey, 71, of Patton Road, Danville, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 11, 1949, in Summerhill, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Regina (McConnell) Smith Miller. She was married on Oct. 31, 1970, to Craig D. Burkey Sr., who survives.
She was a 1968 graduate of Central Cambria High School and worked as a secretary for Penn View Christian Academy. Carol was a devoted member of New Columbia God’s Missionary Church. She enjoyed reading, especially reading and studying the Bible. Most importantly, Carol loved time she spent with family.
Carol is survived by her husband, Craig; a son, Craig D. Burkey Jr. of Lock Haven; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie and Neal Zimmerman of Danville, and Christa and the Rev. Rob Dicken of Penns Creek; six brothers, Walt, Richard, Duane, Cliff, Gerald, and Edward; three sisters, Evelyn, Myrtle, and Lois; nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Travis, Tiffany, Shanelle, Ryan, Wesley, Regina, and Britney; and great-granddaughter, Iris.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Gary; and four sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Lydia, and Sylvia.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, at God’s Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with Pastor Brian Spangler officiating.
Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Flowers or memorial donations may be sent to Carol’s home church, God’s Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.