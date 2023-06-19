Carol A. DeCapria, 75, Sunbury, went to be with her Lord Monday morning, June 19, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Aug 15, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Earl and Isabel (Dauberman) Drumheller.
She was married to Leonard DeCapria who preceded her in death in 2009.
Carol had been employed as a convenience store manager and owned and operated Bingman's Candy Store in Northumberland. Her last employment was with Weis Markets in the office.
She was a member of Calvary Tabernacle in Sunbury.
Carol enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and crocheting.
Her special joy came from her family and especially her granddaughters.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law Linda and Scott White, Sunbury; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Betty Bingaman, of Freeburg; two granddaughters, Victoria White and Katelin White; brother Clair Drumheller, of Kreamer; and her special friend Kirk Miller. And for the past 15 years, her dog Deano, who was always by her side.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Calvary Tabernacle in Sunbury with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. The entombment will be at Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.