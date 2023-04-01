Carol A. Giesen, 91, Selinsgrove

Carol Ann “Scotty” (Boellhoff) Giesen, of Selinsgrove, a loving mother, grandmother, and accomplished academic, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg at the age of 91.
Born on June 11, 1931, in Shelby, Ohio, to Louis Earl Boellhoff and Zorada Lois (Pittenger), Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Earl Boellhoff, of Selinsgrove, Pa.
Carol was an independent, free-thinking woman who lived a full and meaningful life. In 1950, she joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Virginia, Georgia, and Osaka, Japan. When her military service concluded, she settled in Sunbury, Pa., where she helped her husband, Herbert H. Giesen, start the Giesen Insurance office from their home on Sixth Street, later moving to Chestnut Street as their business and family expanded.
A woman with many talents, Carol taught herself to draw and paint, learned to fly a plane before she could drive a car, participated in the founding and work of Helpline in Sunbury, and even helped restore a flooded 1972 Chevrolet Vega, which went on to accumulate several hundred thousand miles of service.
At the age of 42, Carol enrolled as a freshman at Bloomsburg University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976. She then continued her studies at West Virginia University, where she earned a Master of Arts degree, and eventually her doctorate degree in 1980. Her book, "Coal Miners’ Wives: Portraits of Endurance," was published in 1995. Upon graduation, she taught developmental psychology at St. Mary's College in Maryland, serving for 21 years, eventually retiring as Division Head in 2001. Throughout her tenure at St. Mary’s College, she received numerous awards for her accomplishments and service to the surrounding community, including the Homer L. Dodge Award for Outstanding Service in 1998 and the Carol Giesen and Laraine Glidden Scholarship that was established in 2012 to benefit non-traditional students who have academic merit and financial need.
After retirement, Carol became an avid gardener who loved designing the landscape and tending the gardens at her home in Selinsgrove, Pa. She also enjoyed television shows like Judge Judy, The Great British Baking Show, and CNN, following our nation's news in Washington. As an outspoken Democrat, she would occasionally call in to scold the hosts on WKOK’s talk show, where her son, Mark, was co-host.
In addition to her academic achievements, Carol served on the Board of Directors of the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc., and taught computer classes at the Selinsgrove Senior Center. She was also a member of the Selinsgrove VFW, the local Red Hat Society, and an active organizer of ‘The 49ers,’ a group of 1949 graduates of Sunbury High School who continue to meet regularly.
Carol maintained close relationships with family and friends, including her ex-husband, Herbert, and his wife Doris, who live in Sunbury. She also cherished the friendship and support of her neighbors and friends, Ellen Wagner, Bob Bertram, and Wendy Solomon.
Carol is survived by two sons and four daughters. Her two sons and daughters-in-law are: Mark L. and April E. Giesen, and Fritz A. and Marcie A. Giesen; and four daughters and one son-in-law: Stephanie A. and Thomas P. Sell, Lisa Markley, Darcy A. Richards, and Holly A. Giesen.
In addition to her six children, Carol is also survived by six grandchildren: Nicole M. Hallman, Carly J. Giesen, Jeffrey T. Sell, Sydney K. Richards, Brandon S. Giesen, and Jared A. Giesen.
Carol will be interred in a private family graveside service at the Orchard Hills Cemetery in Shamokin Dam, Pa. The family will later host a Celebration of Life event in late spring and details will be forthcoming.
In remembrance of Carol’s life and the many blessings she received, charitable donations may be made to one of her favorite local organizations, the Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids in Selinsgrove: SCC4K P.O. Box 103 Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Condolences may be expressed on the Zweier Funeral Home Obituaries “Share a memory” tab or “Tribute Wall,” and The Daily Item’s Obituary “Guestbook” section.