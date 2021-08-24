Carol A. Kerstetter, 65, formerly of Millerstown and a resident of the Brookline Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Mifflintown, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Brookline.
She was born June 21, 1956, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Glenn Kerstetter and Hazel (Goodling) Kerstetter.
Carol was a graduate of East Juniata High School and Mifflintown Area Vo-Tech School. She had been employed as a dietary assistant and in the laundry department at the former Zendt Nursing Home in Richfield.
Carol was associated with the Mount Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and listening to game shows on TV. Carol created hot pads and potholders on a special board that was a unique aid to her due to her being blind.
Carol is survived by her five brothers and sisters, Gary Kerstetter and his wife Evelyn (Weaver), Larry Kerstetter and his wife Sandra (Goodling), Barry Kerstetter and his wife Betty (Goodling), Debra Kerstetter Stone, and Rodney Kerstetter; 10 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her companion of 25 years, James Kreider of Lititz.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Dressler’s Ridge Cemetery, with Pastor Andrew Bucke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Carol may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements and care of Miss Kerstetter have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.