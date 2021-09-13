Carol A. Kirk, 74, Lansdale Sep 13, 2021 9 hrs ago Carol A. Kirk, 74, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2021, with her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, David, by her side. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in the Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. Tags David Graveside Service Carol A. Kirk Karen Cemetery Son-in-law Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries EVANS, Margaret Jan 21, 1941 - MAKOWSKI, Genevieve Sep 12, 2021 SNYDER, Bruce Nov 1, 1931 - Sep 13, 2021 Sampsell, Diane BARRICK, Linda May 30, 1965 - Sep 13, 2021 Wallace, Mary Kirk, Carol SHIPE, Eugene R., 95, Danville BRADEN, Larry G., 74, Lower Augusta Township RAMBERGER, Paul, 87, Dalmatia Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints