Carol A. Lighthiser, 72, of Cemetery Road, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 10, 1950, in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late William and Madeline (Keating) McGarva. On June 28, 1969, she married Thomas F. Lighthiser Jr. who survives.
She attended Parsippany Hills High School. Carol had a great talent for playing guitar and was a member of the Lehigh Valley Folk Music Society.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher T. and Maryellen Lighthiser of Mount Carmel; brother and sister-in-law, William Jr. and Louise McGarva of North Caroline; and sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Glen Boyton of Booton, NJ.
A celebration of life will be celebrated privately in the spring.
Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or ovarian.org
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury