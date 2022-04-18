Carol Anne Willow, 72, of Mifflinburg since 1974, entered into rest at 4:36 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Sunbury, a daughter of Jean (Straub) Lesher and the late Clair Lesher Jr. On Feb. 8, 1969, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Urban, she married the love of her life, Samuel Lee Willow. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2012.
Carol was a graduate of Line Mountain High School class of 1967.
She was a very active member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg, where she considered the congregation her family.
Carol had many jobs and hobbies, but none gave her greater satisfaction and love than being a great mother and grandmother.
Surviving are one son and his significant other, Chad Willow and Michelle Laudenslager of Lewisburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Stacy White and her significant other Gary Hoffa of Lewisburg, and Renee and Jeffrey Ault of Verona; four grandchildren, to whom she was affectionally known as “Nenny,” Cooper, Declan, Rowan, and Mya; one brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Bonnie Lesher of Herndon; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Heidi and Gary Poticher of Dryville, and Angie and Alvin Zeiders of Dalmatia. Carol always considered herself a part of the Willow family whom she loved dearly. She was blessed to be surrounded by many friends whose friendships she treasured.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.