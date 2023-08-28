Carol D. Felix, 79, of Bristol, formerly of Sunbury and Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown.
She was born June 30, 1944, in the Mary Packer Hospital, a daughter of the late Dr. George and Mary (Troup) Wentzel. On June 29, 1973, she married Jack Felix who survives.
She was a 50 year member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Sunbury.
Carol was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury schools and attended Susquehanna University graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in business education. After teaching English at Middleburg High School for several years, she took a teaching position in Shikellamy schools teaching business and computers, retiring in 1999.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 50 years are a son, Brian (Deborah) Welsh of Harrisburg; a daughter, Swatara (Andrew) Godwin of Bristol; one grandson, Andrew Jack Godwin of Bristol; and one brother, Gary (Susie) Wentzel of Shamokin Dam.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, where the funeral will begin at 11 with the Rev. Jonathan Albright officiating.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Memorial gifts in Carol's memory may be made to St. Lucy's School for Children with Visual Impairments, 3031 Stanford St., Philadelphia, PA 19136, or the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801.