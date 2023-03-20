Carol D. Foresman, 85, of Limestone Township, Montour County, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation where she had been residing.
Born Oct. 21, 1937, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Byron and Mary Marguerite (Mateer) Hafer. On Oct. 11, 1958, she married Hugh F. Foresman and they have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
She was a 1955 graduate of Watsontown High School and had been employed at the Warrior Run Middle School and later retired from W.A. DeHart’s in New Columbia. She was a member, and former secretary, of the Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood.
Carol enjoyed animals, gardening, and flowers, especially tulips, but most of all loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband, Hugh, are a daughter, Margaret L. Oberlin of Lewisburg; two sons, Michael E. Foresman and his spouse Jamie Walter of Pryor, Okla., and Jeffrey A. Foresman and his fiance Samantha Watts of Watsontown; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Joanne Brittain of Milton.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a son, Hugh “Rick” Foresman; a brother, Ronnie Hafer; and two sisters, Mary Ann Yeager and Mary Lou Archambault.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Brosius officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com