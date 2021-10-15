Carol Elizabeth Troup passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Penn Manor Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born March 8, 1937, the daughter of Marcella (Gross) Applegate. Carol was raised by her mother and grandfather, Cyrus Rathfon.
Carol attended Middleburg High School. She married Paul L. Troup Jr. on Jan. 9, 1954. The two were happily married for 68 years.
She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Carol loved cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Paul Troup III and wife Theresa Troup and Mark Troup and wife Dawn Troup; nieces, nephews, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul L. Troup Jr.; brother, Donald Rathfon; and two daughters, Virginia (Troup) Reynolds and Cheryl Troup.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 PA-61, Sunbury.