Carol J. Fultz, 80, of Brown Street, McClure, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 23, 1942, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late George and Mabel (Zeigenfus) Smith. She was married to Gordon Fultz who survives.
Carol attended West Snyder High School.
She worked for more than 30 years at Kinney Shoe Factory.
Carol attended Trinity Lutheran Church, McClure.
In her spare time she loved spending time with her family and many close friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ursula Greenaway and Vincent Greenaway; three grandchildren, Sabine Greenaway, Kevin Greenaway and Ashley Benfer and husband Matthew; niece, Susie Spotts; great-niece, Alista Lebo; nephew, Matt Littzinger; stepdaughter, Tracy Ewing and husband Tim; two stepsons, Gordon Fultz Jr. and wife Annette and Randy Fultz and wife Amy; nine stepgrandchildren, 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild on the way; and one sister, Audrey Buxton.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Contributions in Carol’s memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the McClure Volunteer Fire Co., 49 W. Specht St., McClure, PA 17841.