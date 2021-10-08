Carol J. Graff Spang, 50, of Herndon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born May 16, 1971, in Sunbury, a daughter of Helen K. and Robert L. Spang.
Carol was employed as a CNA for Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg.
Carol is survived by her parents; son, Jacob Graff; daughter, Josie Graff; sister, Jolene (Brian) Baumert; brother, Levi (Koryn) Spang; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow.
Interment will take place in the Herndon Cemetery, Herndon.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Paxton Bible Church Missionary Fund, 5296 State Route 147, Dalmatia PA 17017.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.