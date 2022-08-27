Carol J. Hetherington, 87, Selinsgrove

Carol Joan Hetherington, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Danville, Pennsylvania. Carol was born on June 18, 1935, in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, to the late Mr. William and Frances Hetherington.
Carol was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church of Selinsgrove. She was a teacher, a philanthropist, an avid traveler of the world, a lover of cats, art, and the L.A. Dodgers.
Carol graduated from Selinsgrove Area high school and went on to graduate from Bloomsburg University in 1957. She then relocated to California where she taught elementary education. In 1979 she
received her Master's in Education from Whittier College. While in California, she taught in New Zealand on an exchange program for a year. Carol found joy in teaching and traveling the world. During her summers and holidays off she traveled extensively both with friends and by herself. Some of her favorite places to visit were China, Europe, and back home in Pennsylvania to spend time with her family. In her evenings and weekends off she enjoyed her season tickets to see the Dodgers play.
Carol was a very charitable woman. Over the years she has worked with several organizations to trap, neuter, and release cats. She has also fostered many of these cats over the years and gave them a loving and caring home. Carol was also an art lover and appreciated the simple things in life. She enjoyed bird watching, flowers, a good book, and a nice warm day outside. Her accomplishments in life were truly remarkable. She did not boast or disclose all of them, but truth be told we are still finding out more and more about her remarkable life through old newspaper clippings she saved, letters signed from past presidents, and by stories told from her many friends. Carol will be missed by many friends and family members. The stories of her world travels, her advice on how to handle everyday issues, and her infectious laughter will be missed.
Carol is survived by one sister, Barbara Armstrong of Camp Hill; her loving cat George; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; loving friends of many years.
She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Garman, and her brother William Hetherington.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Doll officiating.
A private graveside burial will follow.