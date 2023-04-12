Carol J. Zimmerman, 85, of Center Street, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, after a short illness.
She was born July 2, 1937, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late John and Cathryn (Nuss) Derk. On Jan. 5, 1956, she married the late Ray Zimmerman.
Carol was a 1955 graduate of Northumberland High School. Before having children, Carol worked as a phone operator at Bell Telephone and also held a position at JPM located in Lewisburg, where she performed soldering operations on electrical hardware. Later, after children, she would work for a number of years at Keeley’s Bakery in Lewisburg. Carol took the latter job to put her eldest son through college. Carol always did the best she could for her children, and for that matter, she would do almost anything to help others in need.
Carol was the ‘ultimate’ stay-at-home Mom. She loved her children and we sons were blessed to have her as our Mother. The truth of the matter is that Carol loved all the children she encountered. She also ran her household to perfection. Money might have been limited, but there were always clothes on everyone’s back, wholesome food on the table to eat, and dinner was served at the same time everyday. Her house was always kept clean — some might say too clean. She lived in the same house from 1963 up to her passing, and over the years she led and helped with many home renovation projects. From both an interior and exterior point-of-view, Carol’s house was always kept in tip-top condition.
Carol not only loved her sons and husband; she loved almost everyone. She also loved to entertain friends in her house. Perhaps Carol’s greatest trait was finding the good in people. A person could be 90% bad, but because of their 10% good, they would be offered a seat in Carol’s living room to drink coffee with her. Carol had many friends and helped many of them in their darkest moments. After her husband Ray’s passing, Carol’s neighbors and friends stepped up to help her with the many chores and errands that she could no longer do. Her sons think this is a testament to the ‘heart’ that Carol owned, and proves that Angels do indeed exist in this world. Her family, her friends, and the Angels will truly miss Carol.
To be truthful, Carol was not a church-goer. But she always said, “How can you not believe in God, when you look at a baby”? In her final hours, she was asked, “What are you saying and who are you talking with”? Her reply was, “I am talking to God”. She was then asked, “Do you want to go with Him”? Her reply was, “I think so”.
Carol is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Steven and Tammy (Aiken) Zimmerman of Easley S.C., and John and the late Angela (Deibler) Zimmerman of Northumberland; four grandchildren, Aaron and wife Daniela (Drymon) Aiken, Kalee Aiken, Justin and wife Elisha (Clark) Zimmerman, and Jonna Zimmerman and companion Sam Swinehart; six great-grandchildren, Abigail, Carson, Gabby, Cash, Walker and Camryn.
At Carol’s request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.