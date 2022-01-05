Carol K. Rovenolt, 73, of Watsontown, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
Born Dec. 29, 1948, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Betty (Hartley) Rupert. On April 3, 1993, she married Ronald D. Rovenolt and together they celebrated 28 years.
Carol was a 1966 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She had worked at Grumman’s in Montgomery and later retired from Shop-Vac in Williamsport. She was a member of Millville New Testament Assembly of God Church for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed coloring and was a very skilled freehand drawer. She also loved to read her Bible, and cherished all the time she could spend with her family.
In addition to her husband, Ron, she is survived by her son, Roger Dale Hartman Jr. and his wife Tracie, of Danville; one daughter, Stephanie A. Vandine and her husband Thomas, of Muncy Valley; eight stepchildren, six grandchildren, Travis J. Hartman, Tiffany R. Hartman, Terrian E. Hartman, Desiree E. (Kyle) Davis, Cassidy N. Vandine, and Charles J. Vandine; six great-grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandy Dietrick, of Milton.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Rupert; and sister, Debra Rood.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Pastor Michael Craig officiating.
Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory by made to her church, Millville New Testament Assembly of God, 2376 State Route 42, Millville, PA 17846.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com