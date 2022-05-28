Carol L. Hartman, 82, Hampstead, Md.

Carol L. (Walter) Hartman, 82, of Hampstead, Md., passed away on May 22, 2022, at her home in Hampstead.
She was born May 13, 1940, Beaver Springs, Pa., to the late Paul D. and Eleanor O. (Moyer) Walter. She was married to the late Glen D. Hartman on July 8, 1961. She was preceded in death by one brother, David "Sonny" Walter, Paxtonville, Pa.
Carol is survived by her sons, Michael (Diane) Hartman of East Hartland, Conn., Todd Hartman of Eldersburg, Md., and Troy (Kim) Hartman of Westminster, Md.; three grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Lauren Hartman of Conn.; two brothers, Dennis Walter of Paxtonville, Pa., and Gene Walter of Watertown, Mass.
Carol enjoyed her dogs, tending to her flowers and had a love of all things related to Christmas.
Friends and family may call from 10-11 on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Carroll County Humane Society.
Burial will be in the Paxtonville cemetery.