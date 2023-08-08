Carol M. Diehl, 82, of Northumberland, died peacefully late Sunday night, Aug. 6, 2023.
She was born in Sunbury on Sept. 12, 1940, the oldest of two children of the late Robert and Dorothy (Romig) Weaver of Northumberland.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Jerald K. Diehl who passed in 2008, and her loving companion of 13 years, Lee Bettleyon who died in 2023.
Carol was a proud Pineknotter and graduated from Northumberland High School in 1958 where she was a majorette.
She was a judge of elections in the Northumberland Third Ward for 56 years and an Avon representative for 35 years. Carol was very active in the annual Pineknotter Days, running the craft show and with her husband Jerry earned the title of “Mr. and Mrs. Pineknotter” in 1986.
She was a Bloodmobile volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of the Northumberland/Point Township Kiwanis Club.
Carol was an active and faithful member at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland, where she formerly served as a council member and served on many committees and helped with fundraising. As a stay-at-home mom, Carol was involved in the PTA and served as a Girl Scout leader and Den Mother for the Boy Scouts.
Carol truly enjoyed spending time with her family and lifelong girlfriends. She stayed active with her former classmates organizing reunions. She was a kind, loving and compassionate mother and friend. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Surviving are her brother, Larry Weaver and wife Shirley of Selinsgrove; son, Jerald Diehl Jr. of Northumberland; daughter, Karen Edinger of Sunbury; grandchildren, Allyse Diehl, Michael Diehl and fiance Rachael Stone, Taylor Heben and husband Luke, all of Ohio, Ian Edinger of Northumberland and Jade Edinger of Sunbury; and great-grandchildren, Daisy Bingaman of Sunbury and Emelia Diehl and Luke Heben of Ohio.
Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations in Carol’s memory can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland, PA 17857.