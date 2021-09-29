Carol M. Lenker, 96, Lewisburg Sep 29, 2021 8 hrs ago Carol M. Lenker, 96, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital. A complete obituary will be published next week by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Tags Funeral Home Obituary Carol M. Lenker Evangelical Community Hospital Pass Away Week Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries SHAHIN, Brenda May 24, 1961 - Sep 28, 2021 MANEVAL, Erma Nov 6, 1939 - Sep 28, 2021 BOWMAN, Rev. John Oct 15, 1934 - Sep 28, 2021 HELFRICK, Edward Mar 11, 1928 - Sep 28, 2021 MUSSER, Gerald Apr 5, 1941 - Sep 29, 2021 Lenker, Carol GUNTER, Brigitte Nov 3, 1948 - Sep 29, 2021 WILLIARD, Marie Jul 19, 1930 - Sep 27, 2021 STEINMETZ, Marjorie Jan 27, 1928 - Sep 27, 2021 SHARR JR., Earnest Sep 15, 1978 - Sep 24, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints