Carol M. Lenker, 96, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Palmyra, N.J., a daughter of the late Jay and Martha (Byerly) Lenker.
Carol was a 1942 graduate of Palmyra High School. During World War II she was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in Philadelphia. She retired from the office of Shamokin Dam PPL Co. Power Plant after 38 years as a secretary.
She enjoyed the Route 15 Flea Market in Lewisburg.
Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Surviving are two nieces, Jean M. Cheever of Chesterbrook, and Martha A. Pergine of East Norriton; and one nephew John D. Lenker of Malvern.
She was predeceased by one sister, Marian B. Deepen; and two brothers, Earl and Dean Lenker
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, when the funeral will begin with her pastor, Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will follow in the Herndon Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.