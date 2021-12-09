Carol M. Wagner, 80, of Port Trevorton, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Union Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Milton R. Shafer and Verna Swartz.
On Sept. 29, 1972, Carol married her loving husband, Gary E. Wagner, who survives. They recently celebrated 49 years of a beautiful marriage.
Carol was employed as a weaver at the Sunbury Textile Mills in Sunbury and as a seamstress at David Knitt in Northumberland.
She was a member of the Snyder County Historical Society. Carol was of the Methodist faith attending A-Line and Witmer’s churches. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, quilting, craft shows, and driving her Amish friends.
Carol is survived by her husband; two daughters, Cathy Yordy and her husband Keith of Sunbury and Daphne Willman of Camp Hill; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Hilda Wolfe of Selinsgrove and Eleanor Louise Gehman of Port Trevorton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Shaffer; two sisters, Lenore Shipman and Gloria Shafer; and a nephew, Anthony “Tony” Shaffer.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment will immediately follow in Witmer’s West Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
The care and arrangements of Mrs. Wagner have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc.