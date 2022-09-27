Carol R. Moyer, 84, Altoona, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 26, 2022, at UPMC Altoona.
She was born June 13, 1938, in Muncy, a daughter of the late Carroll S.M. and R. Lila (Rinard) Rudisill. She married Jack D. Moyer on Aug. 20, 1960, in Hatboro.
She is survived by her husband, Jack of Altoona; two sons, Douglas (Katheryn) of Stafford, Va. and Brian (Karen) of Fox Chapel; a daughter, Kimberly Deaton of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Timothy, Felix, Ben, Drew, and Sydney; two sisters, Joanne McIntyre of Lancaster and Marlene Claycomb of Bedford; and a brother, John Rudisill of Frederick, Md.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Bryson; and a brother, Laren Rudisill.
Carol was a graduate of Bedford High School, graduated from Lock Haven College with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education, and received her registered nursing degree from Harrisburg Area Community College. She enjoyed teaching children but spent the majority of her career caring for people as a nurse, including being a former Director of Nursing at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home and a charge nurse at Valley View Home.
Carol was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hollidaysburg, the Altoona Duplicate Bridge Club, and Woodview Garden Club. She was a long-time member of the Altoona Chorus of Sweet Adelines International and sang in church choirs.
Carol enjoyed collecting Roseville pottery and dishes, loved flowers and gardening, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Friends will be received for a memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at The First United Methodist Church of Hollidaysburg.
Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Carol be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg.
