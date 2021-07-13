Carol S. Hahn, 74, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 3:41 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Duncannon, a daughter of Romaine (Sheibley) Shearer of Duncannon, and the late Dale Shearer. On Feb. 17, 1973, she married Jonathan F. Hahn, who survives.
Carol was a graduate of Susquenita High School, Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in education-school nursing, and a master’s in counseling.
Her first employment was dipping ice cream as a teenager at the Duncannon Dairy Bar. Carol was also employed as an operating room nurse at Temple Hospital, and instructor at Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing, a school nurse in Philadelphia and Corning, New York, and a substitute school nurse in Milton and Lewisburg school districts.
Carol and her husband of 48 years, Jonathan, were both instrument-rated pilots and they did much traveling together throughout the United States and many other countries.
She volunteered at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for more than 20 years.
Carol was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed biking, walking, several water sports, skiing, needlework, reading, piano playing, and mahjong.
Surviving in addition to her husband, and mother at 101 years of age, are one son and daughter-in-law, Derick and Jorie Tighe Hahn; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Dylan, and Elizabeth; one sister, Kay Smith of Bellevue, Washington, and her family; one brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Linda Shearer of Little Rock, Arkansas, and their family.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jonathan, in 2002.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.