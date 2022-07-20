Carol Sue Olvany, 83, of Airport Road, Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home.
Carol was born Dec. 27, 1938, to William H. and Mable L. (Schlegel) Spotts.
She graduated from Coal Township High School.
Carol married Paul J. Olvany on June 8, 1958, and her passing breaks a 64-year marital union.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Holly Olvany and Kevin and Christine Olvany; one daughter, Cheryl Olvany; grandchildren, Joceyln, Cassie, Jasmine, and Kevin; two brothers, Donnie and Mearl Spotts; and one sister, Madelaine Artman.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.