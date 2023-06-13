Carol S. Rowe, 81, of Spotsylvania, beloved wife for 62 years of Allen I. Rowe, passed away peacefully Monday, June 12, 2023.
Carol was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on July 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Albert and Linda Shesler, and sister of the late Albert T. Shesler. Carol graduated from Norwalk High School in Connecticut. She started her college degree at Susquehanna University, where she met the love of her life, Allen. She married Allen on June 10, 1961, prior to completing her degree and later graduated with a degree in education from The College of New Jersey, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She worked as an educator, a writer, and an editor of college textbooks.
Carol had many hobbies, including ballroom dancing, traveling, beach vacations with her family, singing, and playing board games like Yahtzee, which she won often! She also loved her sweets, especially ice cream. She had a gift for making those around her feel joy with her quick wit and infectious smile. Most of all, Carol loved her family. She was very proud of her two daughters, Linda and Pamela; her two wonderful grandsons, Ryan and Chase; loved her son-in-law Patrick; and most of all, loved with all her heart, her love of 62 years, Allen. Carol was the heart of her family, she gave to them her gift of kindness, laughter, and unconditional love.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Carol is survived by her husband, Allen; daughter, Pamela Emery and her husband Patrick; her daughter, Linda Catullo; and her two grandchildren, Chase Allen Catullo and Ryan Patrick Catullo.
A funeral service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, in Salem Church Cemetery, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
In her memory, think of her and smile, share a funny story or sing one of her favorite songs. You can also donate in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.