Carol S. Shifflet, Mifflinburg, entered into her Savior’s arms, Friday, March 25, 2022, at home. Carol was married to Roy E. Shifflet for 52 years until his death in 2011.
Carol was born in Williamsport on Feb. 24, 1938, to the late J. Ernest and Kathryn (Pittenger) Hart. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1956, married Roy of Cogan Station in 1959 and they moved to Mifflinburg in 1965. She and Roy adopted two children, Michael J., born in 1964 and Melanie S. in 1966. She worked as a bank teller, first at Williamsport National Bank then at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company until retirement in 1999.
Carol was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was the treasurer for many years. She enjoyed making cookies for the church’s stand at Christkindl Market, and Easter eggs for the Spring fundraiser, and was a volunteer at the after-school program held at the church. She also attended many Bible studies over the years and never stopped wanting to learn from God’s word.
Carol also loved to knit. Over the years, she made countless numbers of beautiful blankets for charity, family members and friends. When Roy was sick and in Gatehouse (a pain-management unit at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport) he was given a handmade blanket from a church, and it inspired her to donate many knitted blankets to Gatehouse after Roy’s death.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg chapter of the Red Hatters, volunteered at Evangelical Community Hospital for 8 years, and helped to start the Chit Chats, a group of fellow widows who met for lunch once a month.
But above all else:
Carol loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and just recently became a great-grandmother. She hosted many holiday meals and loved to decorate her home for every holiday with the ceramics she made. She and Roy traveled extensively in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They took their children and grandchildren to Disney World for their 50th anniversary and on a cruise to Bermuda. She also went on a dream trip to Italy with her daughter, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law in 2013. Later in life, she enjoyed a special friendship with her close companion, Nick Covino.
After being diagnosed with terminal cancer in September 2021, Carol said many times that she had 83 wonderful years of good health, a beautiful, loving family and many friends who have all been so generous with their love and support, especially during her last months. Carol was so humbled by the outreach of the community during her illness.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas in 1940 and Jack in 2003.
Carol is survived by her brother, Robert Hart, Sykesville, Md.; sisters, Nancy Peterson of Lynchburg, Va., and Kathryn Murray of Lewisburg; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Paula of Lititz; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Marlin Yoder and their son Gabe, of Mifflinburg; grandson, Mark Shifflet and his wife Christine and their daughter Apolonia of Muncy; granddaughter, Kathleen McDuffie and her husband Taylor of Lancaster.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Bob Rice and Rev. Shirley Cornell officiating. Live streaming will be available at www.facebook.com/mifflinburgumc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gatehouse Hospice Unit, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701, or Mifflinburg United Methodist Church Easter Egg Fund, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at rouppfuneralhome.com.