Carol Yvonne Bartoe, 85, of Kratzerville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Penn Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Marvin B. and Ruth C. (Hummel) Walter.
Carol was a 1955 graduate of Selinsgrove High School, where she never missed a day of school and missed only four days in her total school career.
She was married for 14 years to Charles E. Bartoe, who preceeded her in death in 1983.
She had been employed for 46 years, two months and 26 days at Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kratzerville, where she had served as a Sunday School teacher since 1954. She was active in Zion Youth group of the church. She was also a member of the WELCA and the church served as her base of operations for her long Girl Scout career, which she started in 1955.
During her Girl Scouts career she served as leader of Troops 1141, 1142, 1143, 1281, 1293 which included everything from Daisies upward. Her leadership earned her many honors, including the prestigious national recognition, the Lamb Award, along with the Hemlock One and Two Service Unit Award, twice, the Hemlock Plaque for Service to the Community and the Evergreen Award from the Hemlock Council. Her travels with the Girl Scouts took her to Europe, Canada and all over the United States.
Carol was a member of the Kratzerville Fire Company Women's Auxiliary. She had assisted her husband in Little League and also was active in softball in Kratzerville. At the fire company she participated in the steak sandwich night.
She assisted in Martha's Table in Selinsgrove and Meals for Seals, helped with Children and Youth Services, took food to families and to Haven Ministry in Sunbury and visited inmates at Snyder Count Prison.
She also won the Kiwanis Richard Norman Award, twice, in recognition of her community service.
Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Rodney Bucher, and two grandchildren, Juliana Spigelmeyer and Philip Spigelmeyer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville, where the funeral will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rick White and her cousin, Rev. Dennis Beaver, officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Contributions to honor her memory may be made to Children & Youth Services, Snyder County East – Community Services Center, Suite 15, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.