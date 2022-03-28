Carol Y. Hackenberg, 80, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born July 24, 1941, in Watsontown, a daughter of the late James and Ethel (Poust) Renner. She was a 1959 graduate of Watsontown High School and was married to Rudolph M. Hackenberg who preceded her in death in 1997.
Earlier in life she sang and played guitar in her family country and western band. Carol enjoyed flowers and gardening and will be remembered as a very giving person.
Surviving is one sister, Patricia Long.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Poust.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by burial in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg.