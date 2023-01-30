Carole Bittner-Kretz, of Melbourne, Florida, transitioned peacefully to the next life, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
She was the youngest daughter of Earle Bittner and Helen Martz of Sunbury, and a granddaughter of T.W. Bittner and Jennie Sutliff and Charles Martz and Annie Rowe.
Her interment will be in Orchard Hills (West Side) Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, Pa.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Earle “Sonny” Bittner; her daughter, Barbara Kretz; and son, Craig Kretz.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bittner-Ross; her son, Richard; daughter, Kathleen; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.