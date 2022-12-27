Carole H. Apfelbaum, 95, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
She was born June 27, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Rudolf and Eva (Hurwitz) Hertz, and lived in the Susquehanna Valley all her life. Carole married Sidney Apfelbaum on Aug. 7, 1949. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage and raised four sons, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Carole graduated from Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School in 1944 and was presented the school’s Joseph C. Donchess Distinguished Service Award in 2008. Carole attended Syracuse University where she graduated in 1948 with a bachelor of arts in English. She subsequently taught English in New York and Pennsylvania.
Ever an educator and caregiver, Carole founded Sunbury’s Humpty Dumpty Nursery School in 1965, widely recognized by many as being the first nursery school in the city. Carole was also an avid bridge player, taught a class on the game at Susquehanna University, and once played in an online bridge tournament with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Carole enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved friends. She loved to travel and share stories about her many adventures. Especially treasured were her visits to Sarasota, Florida. All will miss her witty sense of humor and beautiful piano playing.
Carole is survived by three sons, Harry (Karen) Apfelbaum, Jeffrey (Susan) Apfelbaum, and David (Debra) Apfelbaum; seven grandchildren, Benjamin (Stephanie) Apfelbaum, Amy (Byne) Rhode, Marc (Lindsay Betzendahl) Apfelbaum, Aaron (Pamela) Apfelbaum, Brianna (Michael) Apfelbaum Kula, Leah (A.J. DeLisle) Apfelbaum, and Jon Apfelbaum; and eight great-grandchildren, Rudy, Abigail, Rosalyn, Mason, Gavin, Henry, Ethan, and Clare.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Apfelbaum, in 2016 and in 2015, her son, Michael M. Apfelbaum, and Michael’s wife Christina.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.