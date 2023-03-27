“I’m 88 years old, I’ve lived a good life, had many adventures with no regrets. When it’s my time to go, I’ll be ready.”
Caroline E. Greenly, 88, of Millville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home.
Anyone that knew Caroline, Mom, Gran, Aunt Niney, GG would agree she planned everything, and she never did anything slowly.
Caroline was born in Milton, a daughter of the late Jesse and Hatie (Spickard) Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee E. Greenly, on Jan. 22, 2018; and their son, Gene Greenly on June 19, 2007; also five siblings, William and Donald Snyder, Edith Davis, Florence Stahlnecker, and Judith Snyder.
Caroline is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Selby of Houston Texas; her daughter-in-law, Kay Greenly Smith and her husband Edward Smith of Orangeville; as well as six grandchildren, Chris Zeisloft, Heather Ellsworth, Wade Greenly, Jarrod, Michael, and Patrick Selby; seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Frank Snyder of Danville; and one sister, Ruth Greenly of Milton.
Caroline was a graduate of Milton High School. She enjoyed square dancing, where in fact she met her late husband of 64 years, Lee, in 1953 at a Dance Hall. Her waitressing skills were renowned and she had an excellent memory for everyone’s favorite food. Lee and Caroline enjoyed traveling together all over the country and even taking their RV to Canada to camp and fish and visit with friends.
She was a member of Millville Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including neighbors and friends, as Caroline was a loving and caring woman who enjoyed providing comfort, laughter, and care for everyone she knew. Caroline also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, doing puzzles, and watching the Steelers play on Sundays after church. In recent years Caroline loved doing community service at the church senior center where she prepared food and provided comfort, laughter, and care for the seniors. Caroline Greenly will be remembered for touching many hearts with her unwavering love for others.
A Celebration of Life was held March 26 at the Millville Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Memorial contributions can be made to Millville Christian Church with a memo to senior center.
Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com. The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., Millville, is handling arrangements.