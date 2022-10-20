Carolyn A. Yarger, 61, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born April 26, 1961, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Glenn Brown and Bernice Judith Heller. On June 27, 1975, she married Jack D. Yarger who survives.
Carolyn was a C.N.A. and had been employed providing in-home care. She enjoyed camping, going to R.B. Winter State Park, Atlantic City and the beach. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Carrie (Kenneth) Harkness; three sons, Michael (Heather) Yarger, Shawn Yarger and his fiance Megan, and Timothy (Holly) Yarger; 10 grandchildren, Laila, Wyatt, Cheyenne, BriAnne, Tonya, Tristan, Gavin, Rylan, Siera and Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Amyia, Jaxon, Nataleigh, Abbie and Matt; one brother, Scott (Kathy) Whitmer; and three sisters, Cathy Brown, Crystal Hassinger and Penny Buck.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Dale Hoover.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Middleburg Firehall.
Private burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
Contributions to honor Carolyn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.