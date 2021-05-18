Carolyn C. Kunkel, 74, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was formerly a textile worker for many years, and more recently a grandparent for the Foster Grandparent Program in the Selinsgrove School District.
She loved going places, traveling, trips to Rehoboth Beach, and enjoyed going to concerts and musicals of various types.
Surviving are her husband of 28 years, George Kunkel; three children, Melissa Hornberger of Middleburg, Keith Schell of Selinsgrove, and Crystal Lincoln of Hughesville. Also, one stepdaughter, Randi Kunkel of Northumberland; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She will be greatly missed by many.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland, followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m.