Carolyn D. Hassinger, 82, of Beavertown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Newport, a daughter of the late Raymond and Lottie (Hultzapple) McNaughton. On Nov. 19, 1960, Carolyn married David Hassinger.
Carolyn was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
She was a member of Paxtonville United Methodist Church where she was a church organist.
Carolyn was a jack of all trades. She was a babysitter, seamstress, domestic engineer, children’s Sunday school teacher, beauty pageant contestant. Her hobbies were Chinese checkers, jigsaw puzzles, traveling and gardening. Most importantly, Carolyn was a faithful Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband David, are one daughter, Teresa (Gordon) Sassaman; one granddaughter, Nicole Sassaman.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Fosselman and Nancy Warren.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville followed by the funeral service at 11 with Rev. Ryan Krauss and Rev. James Plank officiating.
Burial will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Paxtonville United Methodist Church or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.