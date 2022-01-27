Carolyn J. Hoffman, 75, of Middleburg, lost her fight with cancer and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home with her family.
She was born July 12, 1946, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Ernest and Isabelle (Howell) Zechman. On May 29, 1965, she married Ronald L. Hoffman who preceded her in death on June 11, 2019.
Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of Middleburg High School. After graduation, she was employed at the Middleswarth potato chip plant until she married. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, to cook and entertain people in her home, and was famous for her good meals and many desserts. She also enjoyed ministering in her church and doing things for the elderly. In her spare time, she enjoyed putting puzzles together.
Carolyn is survived by four children and their spouses, Crystal and Tim Shaffer of Middleburg, Chris and Selina Hoffman of McAlisterville, Donald and Bridget Hoffman of Florida, and April and Darvin Anderson of Middleburg; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Andrew, Christian, Jeffrey, Haley, Hunter, Nick, and Brittany; seven great-grandchildren, Liliana, Justin, James, Alianna, Jayden, Layton, and Livia; three sisters, Gloria Apple of Mount Pleasant Mills, Martha Zechman and Pat Spigelmeyer, both of New Jersey; and one brother, Michael Zechman, of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Gordon and Dennis Zechman; and sisters, Ruth Matthewson, Eleanor Longacre, and Mary Shaffer.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 at the Mountain Road God's Missionary Church, Penns Creek followed by the funeral at 10 with Pastor Rob Dicken officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.