Carolyn K. Rhoads, 73, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Eugene Kinney and Wilma (Dressler) Kinney. On May 8, 1965, Carolyn married the love of her life, Mr. Clair A. Rhoads. They recently celebrated 56 years of a beautiful, godly marriage.
Carolyn was a graduate of the Selinsgrove Class of 1965. She was a fabulous homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. As a transformed woman of God, she served her community and church families in countless unsung ways involving Cub Scouts, Little League, secretarial and treasurer duties, choir leader, and more. She savored reading and playing games with friends and family. Her greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with her loved ones, especially creating beautiful memories at their homes and cabin.
She is survived by her husband, Clair; two sons, Scott Rhoads and his wife Debbie, of State College and Darren Rhoads and his wife Erica, of Mount Pleasant Mills; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Terry Kinney and his wife Carol, of Mohrsville and Kevin Kinney and his wife Lori, of Myerstown.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. today, July 28, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Christian Union Church, 5230 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Daryl M. Kuhns officiating.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in the Chapman Community Chapel Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Carolyn, may be made to the Christian Union Church, 5230 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Mrs. Rhoads.