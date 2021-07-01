Carolyn K. Showers, 88, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born June 18, 1933, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Angstadt) Kunkle.
Carolyn was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. She worked at the former Valley Sales, Lewisburg, and later retired as an office assistant for the Union County District Attorney’s office.
Carolyn formerly attended Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton.
She loved spending time outdoors, watching wildlife, bird watching and spending time at her cabin in Millmont. Carolyn enjoyed cross-stitch, crocheting, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and watching various sports on television.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James and Emily Showers, of New Columbia; one daughter, Sharon Frederick, of Middleburg; six grandchildren, Matthew Showers, Lindsey McAnnaney, Melissa Fisher, Whitney Renner, Jason Showers and Jordan Frederick; three stepgrandchildren, Kayla and Ryan Deivert, and Sierra Dempsey; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, William M. Showers; one brother, Charles Kunkle Jr.; one grandson, Michael Showers; and her significant other, Jim E. Fisher.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, in Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in Carolyn’s memory be made to Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, 2350 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.