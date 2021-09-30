Carolyn L. Allen, 79, of Race Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 23, 1942, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late William B. and Sara M. (Cornelius) Savidge. On Feb. 13, 1973, she married William T. Allen who preceded her in death on May 20, 2003.
Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Sunbury High School. Her career service with the United States Army spanned more than 25 years until her honorable discharge in May of 1974 with the rank of Master Sergeant.
Mrs. Allen was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1532 and the American Legion Post 201 of Sunbury.
Carolyn is survived by three brothers and one sister-in-law, Jesse E. and Mary Savidge, James R. Savidge, Robert D. Savidge; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Kay F. Treas, Sally E. Shannon and Kathy E. and Bruce Woodcock, all of Sunbury, and her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband of 30 years, she was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Larry Naugle; and one brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate Savidge.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veteran’s National Service Office, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.