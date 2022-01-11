Carolyn L. Freeze, 70, of Milton, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 21, 1951, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Mern D. and Margaret (Zerbe) Zimmerman. On Nov. 16, 1968, she married Willard D. “Bill” Freeze who survives.
Carol was very proud of finishing her education by earning her GED later in life.
Carol’s work history includes starting at the Iron Skillet when she was just 15 years old and waitressing at numerous restaurants over the years including Boscovs, the Pepper Tree, Perkins, and the Airport Restaurant. She then went on to work as a fitting room attendant for many years at Walmart until her retirement.
She loved to read, especially sci-fi and horror books. She also loved to cook, watching movies, watching Dr. Pol, and the coleslaw from the Fence Drive In Restaurant. Carolyn enjoyed picnicking at Tall Timbers and will always be known and remembered as a people person.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bill, of 53 years; are one son, Daniel (Nissa) Freeze; two daughters, Kim (Steve) Gaugler and Nikki (Joe) Letizia; five grandchildren, Rosalind Freeze, Alexandros Chapin, Joshua (Elizabeth) Gaugler, Dillon Gaugler and his companion Hannah Hinds, and Lillie Letizia; and one sister, Betty Bradigan.
Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Zimmerman.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Felecia O’Brien officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Carolyn’s memory may be made to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.