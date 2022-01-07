Overcast. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 9, 2022 @ 2:56 pm
Carolyn L. Freeze, 70, of Milton, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
A full obituary will run at a later date.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
