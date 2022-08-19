Carolyn Mary Readnack, 75, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Brookdale Grayson View in Selinsgrove.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Babinchak) and Alexander J. Dankanich Sr.
Carolyn was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Allentown and received her bachelor of science and master’s degrees from Kutztown University. She was a teacher at the Cathedral School of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown for 35 years before retiring in 2005.
Carolyn was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove for the past 17 years. Previously, she was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Lightner and husband Timothy M. of Middleburg; grandchildren, Kristy Sholley and husband Tanner, Jason Lightner and wife Bobbi, Megan Lightner, Shawn Lightner; brothers, Alexander Dankanich Jr. and wife Nancy of Thurmont, Md., Edward Dankanich and wife Monica of Downingtown.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 18th and Turner streets, Allentown, PA 18104, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.