Carolyn Sprenkle, 78, Sunbury

Carolyn Sprenkle left us unexpectedly during surgery on Oct.18, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1943.
She was a phenomenal human being, leaving her friends and family devastated by her loss.
Carolyn was the spirited owner of Sunny Hill Golf Course in Sunbury, PA. She was a proud member of the DAR, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Tulpehocken Garden Club, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 181, the Elks Lodge, among many more.
She is survived by her children Lori Curtis, Russell Klock, and Bobbie Jo Sprenkle; sister Louise Charvat; her grandchildren Meggan Martin, Brandon Klock, Kaicee Klock, Cynthia Longworth, Jennifer Gerharts, and Max Sheltman; and her great-grandchildren Quinn Hoekstra, Parlay Sparrow, Katie and Jaxson Klock.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Terry Sprenkle.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn would have loved the consideration of a donation for the quality of life for her granddaughter, Meggan, who has the incurable disease Schwannamatosis.
A celebration of life and a donation site will be announced at a later time on www.sunnhillgolfcourse.org.
The family is being assisted by the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.