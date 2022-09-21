Carrie Irene “Top” Wolf, 92, of Sunbury, peacefully entered into rest, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was the wife of the late Truman Edward Wolf.
She was born April 28, 1930, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Walter Sr. and Melinda (Rothermel) Snyder.
Carrie is survived by her three daughters, Melinda Berry of Lewisburg, Mabel Witmer of Liverpool, and Mary Savidge of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Ceylons “Lonnie Lonnie” Reinard III, Stacey Bobber, Heidi Watson, Rachel Henry, and Jesse Savidge II; eight great-grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Dustin, Heather, Lucas, Grace, Ivy, and Julian; three sisters, Judy Lahr of Selinsgrove, Mary “Mick” Gaugler of Seven Valley, and Ruth “Gook” Bowers of Port Trevorton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jesse Savidge Sr.; a silently born grandson, Michael; a brother-in-law, Wayne Gaugler; two brothers, Walter Snyder Jr. in childhood and Mark (Betty) Snyder; and two sisters, Verna (Albert) Stauffer and Esther (Donald) Wolf.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, 350 Witmer Road, Port Trevorton, with Rev. Dr. Robert Basom officiating.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.