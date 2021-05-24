Carson A. “Al” Smith, 71, of rural Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born Nov. 18, 1949, a son of the late Carson V. and Mary E. (Woodling) Smith. Al was a 1969 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He was married to the former Sonja B. Shope on March 14, 1996.
Al retired from Weis Markets after 38 years of service, most of that time driving truck. As a young man, he was employed with Carl Gemberling Excavating in Selinsgrove. His greatest joy came from farming.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Ralph “Bubb” Lesh III; one daughter, Melody and Doug Haines; four granddaughters, Emily Herman and her boyfriend Chad, Brittnee Herman, Gabby Haines, and Danielle; two great-grandsons, Archer and Garron; a brother, Randall “Doc” Smith; and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Tim Gearhart.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Kaye Smith.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.