Carson G. Benner, 66, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born Jan. 9, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of Norma Jean (Kline) Catherman of Lewisburg and the late Robert S. Benner. On June 14, 1975, he married the former Lori Catherman, who survives.
Carson was a 1974 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at ACF Industries, Milton, and RR Donnelley, Lewisburg.
Carson lived a full, simple life, and loved his family, his dog, Ellie, and God. He enjoyed hunting, working on small engines, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the band Casting Crowns.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters and son-in-law, Jayme Opdyke and companion Rickey Hill of Lewisburg, and Courtney and Norman Moyer of Mifflinburg; two granddaughters, Hannah Opdyke and Alexis Moyer; one brother, Larry Benner of McVeytown; one sister, Sandy Ritter of Lewisburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Pastor Ron Wagner and Rev. Dan Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/, or Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services at https://www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx.
