Carson Joseph Shrawder Sr., 79, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born June 21, 1943, in Sunbury, to Robert and Margaret (Trego) Shrawder. On June 7, 1963, he married the former Barbara Hartman who preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2017. They were married for 53 years.
Carson enlisted in the U.S. Army in December of 1962. Although he couldn’t stand on a stool without his knees knocking, he became a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, to earn enough money for his wife to move with him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Both of their boys were born in the South while he was enlisted. Carson was eventually promoted to Specialist 5 (E-5) and served in the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1965.
Carson was a bus driver to Harrisburg and Philadelphia for Carson Jr., a baseball and softball coach for Ralph and Margie, all while farming and working full time, swing shift. He retired from International Paper Company in Lewisburg in 2000. He was an avid collector of John Deere two-cylinder tractors and equipment.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Carson Jr. and Karen Shrawder of Sacramento, California, and Ralph and Vickie Shrawder of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Margie and Shawn Cook of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Nicole Zimmerman and her husband Eric, Brandy Shrawder and her wife Nicole Leveille, Carrie Shrawder, Dylan Cook and his husband Devon James, and Samantha Cook; four great-grandchildren, JJ, Nicholas, Natalie, and Olivia; and one brother, Galen Shrawder Sr. of Mifflinburg.
In addition to his parents and his bride, Carson was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Dallas, Garner, Mason, Leon, and Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope for the Warriors, online at support.hopeforthewarriors.org, or by mail to Hope for the Warriors, MSC 7613, PO Box 415000, Nashville, TN 37241. Please note Carson’s name on all donations.
Family and friends are welcome for a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Beverly Luzier officiating.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.