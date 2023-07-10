Carson Kratzer, 86, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born in Selinsgrove on July 15, 1936, he was a son of the late Irvin V. and Carrie J. Kratzer. He was married in 1958 to Floretta V. (Kline), who survives.
Surviving are one daughter and two sons-in-law, Tina and Rodney Wilt of Mount Pleasant Mills and Alvin Campbell of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Kahla (Wilt) Lukens and husband Joel of Middleburg. Kara Wilt of Mount Pleasant Mills, Cody Campbell of Charleston, S.C., and Travis Campbell of Lavelle; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Lukens and Meilani Lewis.
Carson was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lorraine J. Campbell; brothers, Carl “Bus” Kratzer, Mardene Kratzer, Grant Kratzer, Richard Kratzer, Kenneth Kratzer, Marlin Kratzer; and sisters, Beta Lehman, Mildred Drumm and Roena Campbell.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, followed by the funeral service at 11 at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.