Carson R. Kratzer, 85, of Winfield, passed away on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 4 1937, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, son of the late Melrose and Stella (Maurer) Kratzer. On Nov. 27, 1975, he married the former Shirley M. Mohr, who survives.
Carson was a meat cutter his entire working life. He had been employed at several meat packing plants, including Shamokin Packing, Shamrock Packing and for Dutch and Lee Fisher, from where he retired.
He had been a former member of the Kratzerville Fire Company, he enjoyed collecting, especially Coca-Cola memorabilia. Carson enjoyed hunting and also attending the Middleburg Auction on Tuesdays.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters,Carla (Kevin) Yeager of Snydertown and Beth Tressler of Selinsgrove; two stepsons, Wayne and Rickey Bachman of Middleburg; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one brother, Homer Kratzer of Winfield, and sister Anna Benfer of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Kratzer; a daughter, Jackie Wagner; a sister, Myrtle Long, and three brothers Eugene, Hubert and Donald Kratzer.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville, with Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.